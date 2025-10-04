Crackdown in Delhi: Major Heroin Bust Leads to Arrests

In a significant crackdown, the Delhi Police have apprehended two alleged drug suppliers, seizing more than 1.5 kg of heroin. The street value of the narcotics runs into several crores of rupees, according to officials.

The suspects, identified as Inzamam-Ul-Haq and Sahidul, also known as Babu Khan, were arrested from Jahangirpuri in northwest Delhi during a police operation. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav reported that the arrests followed a sting operation near Swaroop Nagar Extension.

Haq was intercepted while attempting to deliver a heroin consignment. Meanwhile, Khan's capture followed extensive technical surveillance. Both have links to a larger distribution network, with Khan already known for multiple criminal offenses. Investigations are ongoing to dismantle the drug trafficking chain.

(With inputs from agencies.)