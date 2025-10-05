Tensions Escalate in Chicago as Border Patrol Confronts Protesters

In a high-stakes confrontation in Chicago, U.S. Border Patrol agents shot an armed woman amid clashes with protesters opposing federal immigration policies on the city's southwest side. The woman, whose identity remains undisclosed, reportedly drove herself to a hospital following the incident. No serious injuries to law enforcement were reported.

Amid mounting tensions, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem has deployed additional special operations to manage the situation in Brighton Park. The escalation comes as Illinois Governor JB Pritzker criticized President Trump's ultimatum to utilize the National Guard, calling it 'outrageous and unAmerican.'

Despite the authorized deployment of 300 National Guard troops by Trump, protests in the Chicago area persist. Demonstrators have faced aggressive measures from ICE agents, including the use of rubber bullets and chemical munitions. The protests reflect a broader dissent against the federal approach in Democratic-led cities nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)