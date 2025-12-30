Goa Nightclub Inferno: Tragic Loss and Quest for Justice

A devastating fire at the Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in Goa on December 6 resulted in the deaths of 25 people, including four from Bhavna Joshi's family. Joshi recounts the harrowing night and questions the nightclub's alleged lack of precautionary measures, as patrons tried to fight the blaze with water from wine glasses and bottles due to the absence of fire extinguishers.

The distressed families of victims, amidst their grief and anger, are calling for a swift investigation and justice. They claim negligence on the part of the club management and demand accountability, with some family members pursuing legal action with the help of supportive lawyers working pro bono.

Eight arrests have been made, including three nightclub owners, while investigations are ongoing in Goa. The tragedy has left grieving families shattered, both emotionally and financially, as they struggle to navigate the aftermath. The incident underscores the importance of stringent safety protocols in public venues to prevent such tragedies.

(With inputs from agencies.)