Tense Cairo Talks: Gaza Conflict's Possible Turning Point

Israeli military escalated operations in Gaza, targeting residential areas, as prospects for a U.S.-mediated ceasefire grew. Palestinians, hopeful yet wary, witnessed intensified turmoil.

U.S. President Trump announced a tentative agreement for a ceasefire, contingent on confirmations from Hamas, while regional powers prepared for pivotal discussions in Cairo.

Discussions will address unresolved issues, including possible disarmament and Israeli withdrawals as tensions within Israel's political landscape mirror the fragile state of negotiations.

