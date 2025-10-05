Accidents at Vijay's Rally Demand Legal Scrutiny
An accident involving a campaign vehicle at actor-politician Vijay's rally led to legal action against the driver after a stampede claimed 41 lives. Videos circulating show motorcycle accidents with the campaign bus. The High Court criticized the lack of police action, calling for immediate legal proceedings.
The driver of a campaign vehicle associated with actor-politician Vijay is under investigation after a tragic accident during a rally in Karur on September 27. The event, which resulted in 41 fatalities due to a stampede, also saw motorcycle accidents allegedly linked to the campaign bus.
Television broadcasts and social media platforms have extensively circulated video footage showing the unsettling accidents. High Court officials have criticized the police for not taking timely legal action against the driver involved, especially with evidence suggesting their involvement in the incidents.
In a statement, the High Court stressed the state's duty to file a suo motu FIR irrespective of formal complaints. As of Sunday, authorities in Karur have confirmed that cases have been filed concerning the incidents tied to the campaign bus.
(With inputs from agencies.)
