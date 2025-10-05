Left Menu

Trump's Peace Plan: A New Dawn or Another Ceasefire Mirage in Gaza?

President Donald Trump has called for Israel to stop bombing Gaza as Hamas agrees to some parts of a U.S. peace plan. While Israel begins implementation, uncertainties remain, such as Hamas' disarmament and Israel's withdrawal. Negotiators aim to advance talks despite past ceasefire failures and ongoing air strikes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 15:29 IST
President Donald Trump has made a public plea to Israel, urging the nation to halt its bombings on Gaza. The appeal comes after Hamas agreed to some key elements of a U.S. peace plan, marking a potential end to the two-year-old conflict.

Despite initial steps by Israel towards the plan's implementation, several challenges hinder a permanent resolution. Unanswered questions on Hamas' disarmament and the logistics of a full Israeli withdrawal underscore the fragile nature of the current ceasefire attempt.

Nonetheless, efforts continue to bring about lasting peace. Negotiators are expected to convene in Egypt, aiming to advance the dialogue, although past ceasefire efforts have failed. The humanitarian toll mounts with ongoing air strikes and uncertainty surrounding the next steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America's Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women's Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

