Trump's Peace Plan: A New Dawn or Another Ceasefire Mirage in Gaza?

President Donald Trump has made a public plea to Israel, urging the nation to halt its bombings on Gaza. The appeal comes after Hamas agreed to some key elements of a U.S. peace plan, marking a potential end to the two-year-old conflict.

Despite initial steps by Israel towards the plan's implementation, several challenges hinder a permanent resolution. Unanswered questions on Hamas' disarmament and the logistics of a full Israeli withdrawal underscore the fragile nature of the current ceasefire attempt.

Nonetheless, efforts continue to bring about lasting peace. Negotiators are expected to convene in Egypt, aiming to advance the dialogue, although past ceasefire efforts have failed. The humanitarian toll mounts with ongoing air strikes and uncertainty surrounding the next steps.

(With inputs from agencies.)