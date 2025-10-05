Crisis in Darjeeling: Relief Efforts Amid Heavy Rains and Landslides

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reassured the nation that the government is vigilantly monitoring the dire situation unfolding in Darjeeling, marked by relentless rain and landslides. With a commitment to render all possible support, Modi expressed deep sorrow over the lives lost during a tragic bridge collapse in the region.

Incessant rainfall has taken a deadly toll, resulting in the deaths of at least 10 individuals, while many others remain unaccounted for in the Darjeeling hills of West Bengal. Key affected areas include Sarsaly, Jasbirgaon, Mirik Basti, Dhar Gaon, Nagarakata, and the vicinity of Mirik Lake, as per reports from the NDRF and district officials.

Darjeeling's Sub-Divisional Officer, Richard Lepcha, confirmed that rescue and relief operations are in full swing, with the police and local administration actively participating. Further measures have been promised by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who plans to assess the situation personally on October 6, amidst widespread tourist impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)