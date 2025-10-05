Left Menu

Revolutionizing Bihar: Voter Purge and Election Overhaul

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar announced new initiatives for the Bihar assembly elections, including purifying the voters' list through Special Intensive Revision (SIR) after 22 years. The changes encompass a new SOP for quick EPIC card delivery and a mobile deposit facility at polling booths, setting a precedent for nationwide implementation.

  • Country:
  • India

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has announced a significant overhaul in the Bihar electoral process, utilizing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) for the first purification of the voters' list in 22 years. This move is set to transform the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Kumar detailed new initiatives, including a revised standard operating procedure designed to ensure EPIC cards reach voters within 15 days of registration, as well as the introduction of a mobile deposit facility at polling booths. These measures aim to enhance the efficiency and reliability of the electoral process, he explained.

Kumar outlined plans for completing the election of the 243-member assembly before November 22, when the current term expires. Accompanied by Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sindhu and Vivek Joshi, Kumar engaged in discussions with political parties and reviewed the readiness of officials during his two-day visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

