Left Menu

Tragedy on NH-52: Unidentified Vehicle Strikes Devotees

Three men lost their lives and two others were injured in a vehicular accident in Rajasthan's Churu district. The incident happened on NH-52 as the group was walking to the Salasar Balaji temple. Authorities are working to identify the responsible vehicle and driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-10-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 17:09 IST
Tragedy on NH-52: Unidentified Vehicle Strikes Devotees
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident early Sunday, three men lost their lives and two others were injured after being struck by an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan's Churu district, according to local police reports.

The accident happened on the NH-52 in the Sadar area, where Preetam Singh, age 43, Manjeet, age 30, and Surendra Jat, age 32, all from Haryana, were walking on foot toward the Salasar Balaji temple.

The bodies of the deceased have been moved to a hospital mortuary for postmortem examination, while the injured victims are receiving medical treatment. Police are actively investigating to identify and locate the vehicle and its driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
2
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
3
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
4
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025