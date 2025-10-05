Tragedy on NH-52: Unidentified Vehicle Strikes Devotees
Three men lost their lives and two others were injured in a vehicular accident in Rajasthan's Churu district. The incident happened on NH-52 as the group was walking to the Salasar Balaji temple. Authorities are working to identify the responsible vehicle and driver.
In a tragic incident early Sunday, three men lost their lives and two others were injured after being struck by an unidentified vehicle in Rajasthan's Churu district, according to local police reports.
The accident happened on the NH-52 in the Sadar area, where Preetam Singh, age 43, Manjeet, age 30, and Surendra Jat, age 32, all from Haryana, were walking on foot toward the Salasar Balaji temple.
The bodies of the deceased have been moved to a hospital mortuary for postmortem examination, while the injured victims are receiving medical treatment. Police are actively investigating to identify and locate the vehicle and its driver.
