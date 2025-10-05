Gaza Conflict: Path to Release and Future Challenges

In a recent statement, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized that the resolution of the Gaza conflict is still in its early stages. Speaking to NBC's Meet the Press, Rubio revealed that the release of hostages held by Hamas marks the first phase, based on a framework aligned with President Donald Trump's proposal.

Rubio indicated that while this initial step shows promise, certainty remains elusive. He mentioned ongoing technical discussions to ensure the hostages' release and noted the importance of Israeli forces pulling back within Gaza as a condition.

Looking ahead, Rubio identified significant challenges such as establishing a Palestinian leadership that does not involve Hamas and disarming terrorist groups. Achieving peace requires meticulous planning and cooperation, he stressed.

(With inputs from agencies.)