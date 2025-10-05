Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment to Portland

In a significant legal setback for the Trump administration, a federal judge on Saturday temporarily halted the deployment of 200 Oregon National Guard troops to Portland. This decision comes amid a lawsuit challenging the move and claims that the president exaggerated protest threats to justify federal intervention.

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut ruled that the deployment could not proceed until at least October 18, as there was insufficient evidence to support the portrayal of recent protests as large-scale rebellions. Immergut further criticized President Trump's determination as "untethered to the facts," contrasting with the peaceful image described by local leaders.

The legal confrontation continues as the Trump administration appeals to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, Oregon argues that the troop deployment violates federal laws and the state's sovereign rights, potentially setting a precedent for military involvement in domestic affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)