Left Menu

Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment to Portland

A federal judge has temporarily barred President Trump from sending 200 National Guard troops to Portland. The lawsuit argues that the deployment is illegal and politically motivated. The state of Oregon claims Trump exaggerated protest threats to justify the troop presence. The ruling is a setback for Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 19:22 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 19:22 IST
Federal Judge Blocks Trump's Troop Deployment to Portland
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal setback for the Trump administration, a federal judge on Saturday temporarily halted the deployment of 200 Oregon National Guard troops to Portland. This decision comes amid a lawsuit challenging the move and claims that the president exaggerated protest threats to justify federal intervention.

U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut ruled that the deployment could not proceed until at least October 18, as there was insufficient evidence to support the portrayal of recent protests as large-scale rebellions. Immergut further criticized President Trump's determination as "untethered to the facts," contrasting with the peaceful image described by local leaders.

The legal confrontation continues as the Trump administration appeals to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, Oregon argues that the troop deployment violates federal laws and the state's sovereign rights, potentially setting a precedent for military involvement in domestic affairs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League Climbers

Dramatic Shifts in Asian Football Leagues: J-League Surprises and K-League C...

 Global
2
Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

Historic Diplomatic Celebration: To Lam's Visit to North Korea

 South Korea
3
Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

Police Officer Reassigned After Student Assault Video Surfaces

 India
4
Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

Federal Operative Dispute: Oregon Halts Trump's Military Intervention

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainability at Stake: Why Policy Must Shift From First-Gen to Advanced Biofuels

Banks unprepared for climate shocks, ECB urges tougher supervision and swift policies

Informal Yet Essential: Why Half of Latin America’s Workforce Remains Unprotected

Beyond Vulnerability: How Women’s Leadership Shapes Effective Global Climate Response

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025