Governor vs Chief Minister: The Battle for Tamil Nadu's Future

The tension between Tamil Nadu's state Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin reached a new peak during a recent event commemorating Swami Thiruvarutprakasa Vallalar's 202nd Avatar Day. Governor Ravi questioned the purpose behind the persistent 'Tamil Nadu will fight' posters observed across the state.

He urged unity by denying any existing conflict and advocating for collective prosperity. In contrast, Chief Minister Stalin took to social media, emphasizing the state's fight against what he described as the Centre's arrogance, especially regarding the conditional release of education funds linked to the acceptance of Hindi, as well as other anti-democratic policies.

The southern state's pushback includes resistance towards parliamentary 'Delimitation' threats and the transfer of industrial growth to other regions. The standoff underscores the ongoing friction between the DMK government and the Raj Bhavan, spotlighting challenges like NEET exemption.

(With inputs from agencies.)