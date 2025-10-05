Left Menu

US Military Authorized for Caribbean Drug Strikes

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed that the U.S. military is authorized to conduct strikes in the Caribbean against vessels carrying illegal drugs. The operations, targeting areas near Venezuela's coast, have resulted in multiple casualties, with the latest strike killing four individuals.

Updated: 05-10-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 20:49 IST
US Military Authorized for Caribbean Drug Strikes
Pete Hegseth

In a strategic move aimed at curbing drug trafficking, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced that the U.S. military has full authorization to strike in the Caribbean. These actions target vessels suspected of carrying illegal drugs near Venezuela.

Hegseth made the announcement during an interview on Fox News, emphasizing the importance of these operations in combating the drug trade. The mission, which took its latest toll on Friday, resulted in four fatalities, marking the fourth significant strike in recent weeks.

The strikes are part of a broader U.S. initiative to dismantle drug networks in the region, highlighting ongoing tensions surrounding transnational crime issues near Venezuela's coastal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

