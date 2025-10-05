Odisha Sub-Inspector Exam Scam Unravels: New Arrests and Political Pressure
Odisha Police have arrested a 43-year-old individual linked to a scam in the sub-inspector recruitment examination, with the opposition demanding a CBI probe. As arrests rise to 119, including 114 aspirants, allegations of hefty payments for securing posts shadow the integrity of the recruitment process.
- Country:
- India
In a significant development, the Odisha Police on Sunday arrested a 43-year-old man allegedly involved in the sub-inspector recruitment scam, heightening political pressure for a CBI investigation. This arrest brings the total number of those apprehended to 119, including 114 aspirants connected to irregularities.
Sources revealed that each candidate promised to pay Rs 25 lakh for securing a post, with an upfront payment of Rs 10 lakh. An online examination center linked to the scam has also come under scrutiny. Authorities seized various incriminating materials from the accused during their operation.
The controversy has sparked a political showdown, with opposition parties accusing the government of masking the scandal. They demand a CBI inquiry to ensure transparency and justice for the candidates. Meanwhile, political figures from BJP and Congress have made strong statements, calling for accountability in the probe.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- sub-inspector
- exam
- scam
- arrests
- CBI
- probe
- recruitment
- irregularities
- politics
ALSO READ
Murder Mystery Unravels: Hotelier's Death Sparks Arrests in Andaman & Nicobar
Hilltop Murder Mystery Solved: Arrests Made in Ranchi Case
Controversial Cleric's Aides Face Legal Heat Amidst Violence Probe
Mysterious Death of Divorced Woman Sparks Murder Probe in Tripura
Odisha SI Recruitment Scam: Arrests Highlight Corruption in Examination Process