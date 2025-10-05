Left Menu

Odisha Sub-Inspector Exam Scam Unravels: New Arrests and Political Pressure

Odisha Police have arrested a 43-year-old individual linked to a scam in the sub-inspector recruitment examination, with the opposition demanding a CBI probe. As arrests rise to 119, including 114 aspirants, allegations of hefty payments for securing posts shadow the integrity of the recruitment process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 05-10-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 21:17 IST
In a significant development, the Odisha Police on Sunday arrested a 43-year-old man allegedly involved in the sub-inspector recruitment scam, heightening political pressure for a CBI investigation. This arrest brings the total number of those apprehended to 119, including 114 aspirants connected to irregularities.

Sources revealed that each candidate promised to pay Rs 25 lakh for securing a post, with an upfront payment of Rs 10 lakh. An online examination center linked to the scam has also come under scrutiny. Authorities seized various incriminating materials from the accused during their operation.

The controversy has sparked a political showdown, with opposition parties accusing the government of masking the scandal. They demand a CBI inquiry to ensure transparency and justice for the candidates. Meanwhile, political figures from BJP and Congress have made strong statements, calling for accountability in the probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

