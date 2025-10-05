Israeli Delegation Heads to Egypt for Critical Gaza Plan Talks
An Israeli delegation, directed by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, is set to visit Egypt for discussions on Donald Trump's Gaza plan. The talks, announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office, are scheduled to take place in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-10-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 22:40 IST
An Israeli delegation, led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, is preparing to visit Egypt on Monday. The purpose of the visit is to partake in negotiations concerning Donald Trump's Gaza plan.
These timely discussions will occur in Sharm el-Sheikh, a prominent Red Sea resort, as announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.
This meeting highlights the importance of regional collaborations and signifies a potential shift in strategy regarding Gaza, constituting a pivotal moment for involved parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Netanyahu Coalition Crisis: A Threat to Middle East Peace Efforts
Countdown to Hostage Release: Netanyahu's Diplomatic Gamble
Israel's Netanyahu says hopes to announce release of all hostages from Gaza 'in the coming days,' as talks move to Egypt, reports AP.
Hope on the Horizon: Netanyahu Eyes Hostage Release Amid US Peace Push
Netanyahu ordered drone attacks on Gaza-bound aid boats off Tunisia last month, CBS News reports