Israeli Delegation Heads to Egypt for Critical Gaza Plan Talks

An Israeli delegation, led by Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer, is preparing to visit Egypt on Monday. The purpose of the visit is to partake in negotiations concerning Donald Trump's Gaza plan.

These timely discussions will occur in Sharm el-Sheikh, a prominent Red Sea resort, as announced by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

This meeting highlights the importance of regional collaborations and signifies a potential shift in strategy regarding Gaza, constituting a pivotal moment for involved parties.

