National Guard Deployment: Clash Between State and Federal Powers

President Trump plans to send 300 California National Guard members to Oregon after federal deployment from Oregon's own guard was blocked by a judge. California Governor Gavin Newsom opposes the move, labeling it an abuse of power. The court's ruling highlights tensions between federal and state authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sacramento | Updated: 05-10-2025 23:32 IST | Created: 05-10-2025 23:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
President Donald Trump is deploying 300 California National Guard troops to Oregon, despite a judge's order blocking the use of Oregon's own guard in Portland. Governor Gavin Newsom, expressing opposition, labeled the deployment as a "breathtaking abuse of power."

Newsom announced plans to challenge the decision legally, calling for public voice against what he deemed "authoritarian conduct." The federal plan to guard federal property amid protests in Portland was halted by a federal judge, who stated Oregon's sovereignty was at risk.

The ongoing protests, centered on the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement building, have seen federal intervention characterized as disproportionate. Trump's actions have been seen as an aggressive federal response to perceived urban unrest.

