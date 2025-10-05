Justice for Hariom: A Tragic Lynching in Raebareli

The tragic lynching of Hariom, a Dalit youth in Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh, has triggered widespread outrage and attention. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has reached out to the victim's family, offering his support during this gut-wrenching period.

Rahul Gandhi, who represents Raebareli in Parliament, has voiced his profound concern over the growing normalization of such heinous acts in India. His commitment to justice for Hariom is unwavering, as he insisted that the perpetrators face legal consequences for their brutal actions.

Local police have arrested five individuals suspected of beating Hariom to death, mistaking him for a drone thief. The incident highlights the dangerous societal conditions and the perils faced by marginalized communities under the current political regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)