Murder Mystery Unravels: Hotelier's Death Sparks Arrests in Andaman & Nicobar
Three individuals from the Andaman and Nicobar Islands were arrested in Tamil Nadu for the alleged murder of Niamat Ali, a Port Blair hotel co-owner, who went missing on a business trip to Chennai. Investigators discovered Ali's body at the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, suspecting business rivalry is the motive.
- Country:
- India
In a startling development, three individuals from Andaman and Nicobar Islands have been apprehended in Tamil Nadu, accused of murdering Niamat Ali, a hotelier from Port Blair. His mysterious disappearance during a business trip to Chennai in July had puzzled authorities.
Niamat Ali, aged 49 and the co-owner of a Shadipur hotel, went missing on July 27, immediately after arriving in Chennai. The case took a significant turn when police, through collaborative efforts between Khilambatham police and Andaman and Nicobar Police, made the arrests on October 3, unraveling a grim business rivalry scenario.
An analysis of CCTV footage revealed Ali's last known location and interactions, including contact with a student who provided crucial leads. Ali was found smothered in a car abandoned at the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border, pointing to a potential business-related conflict as the motive for his murder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Arrest Following Kidnapping and Assault Allegation
School Manager Arrested for Alleged Assault of Class 8 Student
Hilltop Murder Mystery Solved: Arrests Made in Ranchi Case
Odisha Sub-Inspector Exam Scam Unravels: New Arrests and Political Pressure
Professors Accused of Public Misconduct Face Arrest