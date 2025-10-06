National Guard Reassignment Amidst Legal Challenges

The U.S. military has decided to redeploy 200 federalized members of the California National Guard from Los Angeles to Portland, Oregon, as part of a new strategy outlined by President Donald Trump.

This decision came after a federal judge issued a temporary injunction late Saturday, preventing Trump from sending 200 Oregon National Guard troops to Portland due to a lack of validated necessity for the move, linked to the ongoing protests.

According to Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, the reallocation to Portland is intended to support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, other federal personnel, and to enforce federal law while safeguarding federal properties.

