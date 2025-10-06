National Guard Reassignment Amidst Legal Challenges
The US military has announced the reassignment of 200 federalized members of the California National Guard from Los Angeles to Portland. This move follows a federal judge's temporary block on deploying Oregon National Guard troops, citing insufficient evidence for the necessity amidst ongoing protests.
The U.S. military has decided to redeploy 200 federalized members of the California National Guard from Los Angeles to Portland, Oregon, as part of a new strategy outlined by President Donald Trump.
This decision came after a federal judge issued a temporary injunction late Saturday, preventing Trump from sending 200 Oregon National Guard troops to Portland due to a lack of validated necessity for the move, linked to the ongoing protests.
According to Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell, the reallocation to Portland is intended to support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, other federal personnel, and to enforce federal law while safeguarding federal properties.
