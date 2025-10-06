Left Menu

Missouri's Gun Law Faces Supreme Court Setback

The U.S. Supreme Court has declined to hear Missouri's appeal to revive a state law challenging federal gun regulations. The law, backed by Republicans, was previously blocked for violating the U.S. Constitution's Supremacy Clause. The debate continues amid evolving interpretations of gun rights under both Biden and Trump administrations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 19:25 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 19:25 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court declined to review Missouri's appeal to reinstate a state law designed to impede enforcement of certain federal gun regulations. This decision marks a significant blow to the Republican-supported legislation known as the Second Amendment Preservation Act, originating from Missouri's GOP-dominated legislative body and signed by then-Governor Mike Parson in 2021.

The law was challenged under the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which guarantees federal law precedence over state statutes. Initially blocked in 2023 by U.S. District Judge Brian Wimes, the act was again rendered unenforceable by the appeals court in 2024. Missouri's recent attempt to appeal to the highest court came shortly after Donald Trump took office, with an administration more sympathetic to expansive gun rights.

Despite Missouri's push, even Trump's Justice Department advised the court against hearing the case while reevaluating parts of the law. The measure would have imposed significant fines on officials enforcing federal gun laws. However, the Biden administration argued it obstructed effective enforcement of federal law. This legal contest occurs amid broader changes in the interpretation and scope of gun rights, highlighted by significant Supreme Court decisions since 2008.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

