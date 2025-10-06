Left Menu

Trapped in Conflict: Punjabi Youths Lured into Russian Military Service

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu has asked the Ministry of External Affairs to help repatriate Punjabi youths misled into joining the Russian army. These young men were tricked by job agents, sent to conflict zones, and are facing dire conditions. Sandhu is actively working for their safe return.

Rajya Sabha MP Satnam Singh Sandhu is appealing for the Ministry of External Affairs' help in bringing back Punjabi youths who were deceived by fraudulent job agents and compelled into Russian military service.

These youths, promised rewarding employment in Russia, found themselves forced to join the army after being coerced into signing contracts. They are currently stationed near the Russia-Ukraine conflict zone, facing severe challenges.

Sandhu emphasizes the need for vigilance among youths and their families to avoid such scams. The case of Buta Singh, who was injured in conflict, underscores the urgency of the situation, as affected individuals face life-threatening circumstances.

