Chancellor Merz Pushes for Swift Ceasefire in Gaza
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed with Israel's President plans for a ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages. Emphasizing swift action, he underscored that the talks in Egypt should conclude rapidly, urging Hamas to disarm.
In a critical diplomatic move, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz engaged in a telephone conversation with Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Monday, expressing optimism about an imminent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.
The German government highlights the urgency for the ongoing discussions in Egypt to culminate in a timely agreement.
Pushing firmly for peace, Merz's spokesperson stressed the importance of Hamas disarming to ensure regional stability.
