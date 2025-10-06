Chancellor Merz Pushes for Swift Ceasefire in Gaza

In a critical diplomatic move, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz engaged in a telephone conversation with Israel's President Isaac Herzog on Monday, expressing optimism about an imminent ceasefire in Gaza and the release of hostages.

The German government highlights the urgency for the ongoing discussions in Egypt to culminate in a timely agreement.

Pushing firmly for peace, Merz's spokesperson stressed the importance of Hamas disarming to ensure regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)