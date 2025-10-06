Delhi Police Crack Down: Over 1,200 Kg of Illegal Firecrackers Seized

Delhi is witnessing an intensified crackdown as city police have seized more than 1,200 kilograms of illegal firecrackers, arresting six suspects ahead of the festive season.

Operations led by the Shahdara district resulted in the confiscation of 746 kg of banned items, while additional raids in Ashok Nagar and crime branch efforts culminated in seizing over 394 kg.

Authorities stress that the illegal trade endangers public safety and violates pollution regulations. Efforts are ongoing to curb the sale, storage, and transportation of such dangerous materials.

(With inputs from agencies.)