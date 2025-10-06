Left Menu

Illinois Challenges Deployment of Federal Troops in Chicago

Illinois has filed a lawsuit to prevent President Trump from deploying National Guard troops in Chicago. The legal action follows a temporary block on troop deployment in Portland, Oregon. Illinois opposes the federalization of its National Guard members and views it as unlawful and dangerous.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-10-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 20:23 IST
Illinois Challenges Deployment of Federal Troops in Chicago
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

On Monday, Illinois initiated a legal battle to halt President Trump's plans to deploy numerous National Guard troops into Chicago, following a temporary block imposed by a federal judge in Oregon concerning troop deployment in Portland.

Governor J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, alongside Democratic leaders, challenged the federalization of 300 state National Guard members, criticizing it as a dangerous and unlawful escalation of Trump's long-promised actions against the city.

Despite requests for comment, the White House remained silent on this contentious move, marking it as yet another instance of expanded military usage in urban centers, as seen in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

Legal Battle Unfolds Over Federal Troop Deployment in Chicago

 Global
2
Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

Diplomatic Dealings Derailed: U.S. Cuts Ties with Venezuela

 Global
3
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
4
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025