Illinois Challenges Deployment of Federal Troops in Chicago
Illinois has filed a lawsuit to prevent President Trump from deploying National Guard troops in Chicago. The legal action follows a temporary block on troop deployment in Portland, Oregon. Illinois opposes the federalization of its National Guard members and views it as unlawful and dangerous.
On Monday, Illinois initiated a legal battle to halt President Trump's plans to deploy numerous National Guard troops into Chicago, following a temporary block imposed by a federal judge in Oregon concerning troop deployment in Portland.
Governor J.B. Pritzker of Illinois, alongside Democratic leaders, challenged the federalization of 300 state National Guard members, criticizing it as a dangerous and unlawful escalation of Trump's long-promised actions against the city.
Despite requests for comment, the White House remained silent on this contentious move, marking it as yet another instance of expanded military usage in urban centers, as seen in Los Angeles and Washington, D.C.
