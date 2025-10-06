Drunk Driving in Pune: Labourer Injured by SUV
A 19-year-old labourer was injured after being struck by a drunk driver's SUV in Pune's Hadapsar area. The driver, Aniket Jadhav, has been detained and charged under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Motor Vehicles Act. The victim, Prem Kumar Muni, is hospitalized.
A 19-year-old labourer was injured in Pune's Hadapsar area after being hit by an SUV driven by a reportedly intoxicated individual, according to police reports received on Monday.
The driver, Aniket Jadhav, aged 27, has been identified and detained by the Fursungi police station. He is accused of driving under the influence at the time of the incident, which occurred in the vicinity of Bhekrai Nagar while the victim, Prem Kumar Muni, was working on road construction.
Authorities have confirmed that Muni is currently hospitalized due to his injuries. Jadhav has faced charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicles Act. He has been served notice and is expected to cooperate with ongoing investigations.
