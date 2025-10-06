Showroom Scuffle Turns Fatal: Unlikely Tragedy in Faridabad
A tragic incident took place in Faridabad, where a shoe showroom salesman was allegedly beaten to death by a coworker during a scuffle. The altercation occurred as they were unloading goods, leading to the victim's untimely death. Police have registered a case and are seeking the absconding accused.
A tragic incident unfolded in Faridabad when a shoe showroom salesman was allegedly killed by a coworker, police reported on Monday.
Kewal Kishan Bhatia from NIT-2 and his colleague Prashant from Nangla Part-2 were unloading goods at the Faridabad NIT-1 market showroom when a shoe box fell, hitting Prashant.
An argument ensued, turning into a physical altercation. Bhatia was punched, lost consciousness, and was declared dead at the hospital. A murder case has been registered, and police are actively searching for the suspect Prashant.
