Constitutional Crisis Averted: CJI Gavai Brushes Off Courtroom Attack

The attack on Chief Justice of India Justice B R Gavai at the Supreme Court by a 71-year-old lawyer is condemned by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee as an assault on the Constitution. Despite the incident, Justice Gavai remained composed and continued court proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-10-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 22:03 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has strongly condemned the attempted attack on Chief Justice of India, Justice B R Gavai, referring to it as an assault on the Constitution. The incident occurred when a 71-year-old lawyer allegedly tried to throw a shoe at Gavai in the Supreme Court on Monday.

The Bar Council of India promptly suspended the lawyer's license following the shocking security lapse. Banerjee expressed her outrage over the attack in a tweet, extending her respects to Justice Gavai while she attended to flood-related issues in North Bengal.

Justice Gavai, unfazed by the incident, advised courtroom officials and security personnel to dismiss the episode, instructing them to simply warn the errant lawyer. 'Don't get distracted by all this. We are not distracted. These things do not affect me,' he stated, as he continued with the court's proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

