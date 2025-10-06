Left Menu

Land Dispute: Sahara Shaher's Closure Stirs Legal Battle in Lucknow

Sahara Shaher in Lucknow was sealed for lease violations by municipal authorities. The corporation, which developed 170 acres in Gomti Nagar, contests the action, claiming proper procedures and investments. Legal wrangles continue as Sahara challenges the municipal orders and seeks to retain possession through court appeal.

Updated: 06-10-2025 23:06 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:06 IST
  • India

Sahara Shaher, a prominent area in Lucknow's Gomti Nagar, was sealed by the municipal authorities for alleged lease violations. The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) claimed that the 30-year lease agreement, set to expire in 2024, had been violated.

According to the LMC, Sahara India failed to fulfill several provisions of the lease, prompting the sealing order. Originally signed in 1994, the lease required development projects which the authorities say were not completed.

In response, Sahara's legal team disputes these actions, contending that significant investments were made under lawful agreements, raising multiple legal challenges to regain control over the disputed land.

(With inputs from agencies.)

