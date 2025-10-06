Left Menu

Unprecedented Shoe Attack on Chief Justice Sparks Debate

Sanjay Raut condemned the recent attack on Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai as an assault on the Constitution and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. An elderly lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, attempted to hurl a shoe at the CJI in court. The incident led to his license suspension and raised concerns over judicial security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:37 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:37 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a stunning courtroom incident, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has denounced the attempted attack on Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai, describing it as a direct offense against the nation's Constitution and its key architect, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The shocking event involved an elderly lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, who tried to throw a shoe at the CJI during a Supreme Court session on Monday.

Consequently, Kishore's legal license was suspended by the Bar Council of India. The act, viewed as targeting the integrity of India's judicial system, has stirred a nationwide conversation on the sanctity and security of court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

