Unprecedented Shoe Attack on Chief Justice Sparks Debate

In a stunning courtroom incident, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut has denounced the attempted attack on Chief Justice Bhushan Gavai, describing it as a direct offense against the nation's Constitution and its key architect, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

The shocking event involved an elderly lawyer, Rakesh Kishore, who tried to throw a shoe at the CJI during a Supreme Court session on Monday.

Consequently, Kishore's legal license was suspended by the Bar Council of India. The act, viewed as targeting the integrity of India's judicial system, has stirred a nationwide conversation on the sanctity and security of court proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)