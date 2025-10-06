Judiciary Under Attack: Opposition Unites Against Assault on CJI
An attack on India's Chief Justice B R Gavai has united opposition parties in condemning what they term an assault on the Constitution. A lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at the Chief Justice in court. Political leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, have criticized the incident.
- Country:
- India
In a shocking turn of events, India's Chief Justice B R Gavai faced an attack during court proceedings that has been widely condemned by opposition parties as an assault on constitutional values. A lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice, which was thwarted by security personnel.
Political leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, have expressed their outrage, describing the incident as a new low in the nation's democratic history. The attack comes amid rising concerns over societal hate and fanaticism, which leaders argue have been fostered in recent years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incident, asserting that such acts have no place in society. The incident has sparked a broader conversation on the state of India's judiciary and the erosion of public trust in institutional integrity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chief Justice
- Gavai
- opposition
- attack
- Constitution
- judiciary
- politics
- fanaticism
- India
- Modi
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee Slams Modi: Politics in Times of Disaster
This isn't just political low but breach of constitutional ethos: Mamata on Modi criticising TMC govt over attack on BJP leaders.
Shoe Attack on Chief Justice: A Threat to Judiciary's Sanctity
AIFF's Special Constitution Shift: Major Resignations Looming
Constitutional Crisis Averted: CJI Gavai Brushes Off Courtroom Attack