Judiciary Under Attack: Opposition Unites Against Assault on CJI

An attack on India's Chief Justice B R Gavai has united opposition parties in condemning what they term an assault on the Constitution. A lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at the Chief Justice in court. Political leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, have criticized the incident.

Judiciary Under Attack: Opposition Unites Against Assault on CJI
In a shocking turn of events, India's Chief Justice B R Gavai faced an attack during court proceedings that has been widely condemned by opposition parties as an assault on constitutional values. A lawyer attempted to throw a shoe at the Chief Justice, which was thwarted by security personnel.

Political leaders, including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, have expressed their outrage, describing the incident as a new low in the nation's democratic history. The attack comes amid rising concerns over societal hate and fanaticism, which leaders argue have been fostered in recent years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the incident, asserting that such acts have no place in society. The incident has sparked a broader conversation on the state of India's judiciary and the erosion of public trust in institutional integrity.

