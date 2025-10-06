Left Menu

Crackdown in Tanda: Illegal Waqf Board Land Construction Demolished

District authorities in Hoshiarpur demolished unauthorized structures on Waqf board land in Chandigarh Colony, Tanda. Sarabjit Kaur, a known drug peddler with 11 registered criminal cases, had constructed illegally on the land. The demolition is part of a broader campaign against drug trafficking by the Punjab government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 06-10-2025 23:52 IST | Created: 06-10-2025 23:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

District authorities have taken decisive action by demolishing unauthorized structures on Waqf board land in Chandigarh Colony, Tanda, following directives from the deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate.

Sarabjit Kaur, a criminal with a history of drug trafficking, had illegally occupied the land and raised constructions that were torn down on Monday, officials confirmed.

Under the Punjab government's campaign against drug smugglers, 11 such properties have been demolished in Hoshiarpur district. The crackdown aims to reclaim lands and curb illicit gain construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

