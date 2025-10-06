Crackdown in Tanda: Illegal Waqf Board Land Construction Demolished

District authorities have taken decisive action by demolishing unauthorized structures on Waqf board land in Chandigarh Colony, Tanda, following directives from the deputy commissioner-cum-district magistrate.

Sarabjit Kaur, a criminal with a history of drug trafficking, had illegally occupied the land and raised constructions that were torn down on Monday, officials confirmed.

Under the Punjab government's campaign against drug smugglers, 11 such properties have been demolished in Hoshiarpur district. The crackdown aims to reclaim lands and curb illicit gain construction.

(With inputs from agencies.)