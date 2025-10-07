Left Menu

Iraq's Bold Amnesty Law Frees Thousands, Sparks Debate

Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council announced the release of over 35,000 prisoners under a new amnesty law. The law aims to relieve overcrowded prisons and allows plea for retrials under specific conditions. However, the law faces criticism for potentially freeing individuals linked to extremist groups.

The Iraqi government has enacted a sweeping amnesty law resulting in the release of more than 35,000 prisoners, a move aimed at reducing the strain on overcrowded prisons. Additional provisions within the law could see nearly 144,000 more individuals eligible for release or exemption from imprisonment.

The law, passed in January, addresses crimes such as corruption, theft, and drug use, and controversially extends to certain terrorism-related offenses. However, individuals connected to killings within these offenses are excluded. The move has ignited discussions, particularly among Sunni lawmakers advocating for the law, arguing that their communities have been unjustly targeted by terrorism charges.

Critics, meanwhile, express concerns over the potential release of individuals associated with the Islamic State. The announcement by Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council noted that the country's courts have managed to recover more than $34 million from those convicted of theft and corruption. Human rights groups continue to criticize Iraq for its handling of the death penalty and secret mass executions.

