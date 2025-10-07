Left Menu

Screwworm Scare: Mexico's Agriculture Ministry Battles Parasite Outbreak

A flesh-eating screwworm parasite was detected in Nuevo Leon, Mexico, threatening livestock health. The parasite's discovery prompted U.S. restrictions on cattle imports from Mexico. Aggressive treatments, including ivermectin, ensured larvae were not viable, highlighting the effectiveness of Mexico's agriculture protocols to prevent screwworm spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-10-2025 01:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 01:37 IST
Screwworm Scare: Mexico's Agriculture Ministry Battles Parasite Outbreak
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

MEXICO CITY, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Mexico's agriculture ministry reported a new case of the flesh-eating screwworm parasite in Nuevo Leon state, near the U.S. border. The affected calf originated from southern Mexico and was found in Montemorelos, close to Monterrey, yet none of the other 84 animals in the shipment were infested, the ministry announced.

The screwworm larvae, which can devastate livestock if left untreated, were found either dead or dying due to mandatory treatments, including the use of ivermectin, the ministry added. Mexico's agriculture ministry and sanitation agency Senasica recently emphasized to sector groups that ivermectin must be administered 72 hours before cattle are moved, under the watch of staff from the International Regional Organization for Animal and Plant Health.

This parasite outbreak has significantly impacted the livestock sector, leading the U.S. government to restrict Mexican cattle imports since May. According to the ministry, the unviable condition of the larvae underscores the effectiveness of inspection protocols to control the spread of screwworm, as evidenced by the latest detection in Montemorelos.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

Chaos at the Capitol: Intruder's Night of Destruction

 United States
2
Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

Trump's Call to Collaborate on Healthcare Amid Government Shutdown

 Global
3
Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment Appeal

Ireland's Financial Strategy: A New Era of Fiscal Discipline and Investment ...

 Ireland
4
25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

25 Years Later: Women Still Absent in Global Peace Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025