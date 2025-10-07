Legal Battle Over Trump’s Troop Deployment in Chicago

Illinois filed a lawsuit on Monday against President Donald Trump to block the deployment of federalized National Guard troops in Chicago. The state argues that Trump unlawfully extended his authority by moving troops domestically, raising serious legal challenges over his actions.

The lawsuit follows a federal judge's ruling in Oregon against the Trump administration's attempt to send troops to police Portland. Chicago's legal action is one of several targeting Trump's unprecedented military involvement in U.S. cities.

Judges in California and Oregon have previously ruled Trump overstepped his authority. Meanwhile, the White House maintains that the deployments are essential to protect federal employees amidst riots and protests.

