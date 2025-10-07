EU's Delicate Dance: Financing Ukraine with Frozen Russian Assets

The European Union faces a complex challenge as it seeks to utilize frozen Russian state assets to support Ukraine's defense and economic recovery efforts, a process that must align with international law, according to ECB President Christine Lagarde.

With approximately 210 billion euros of Russian assets immobilized following the 2022 invasion of Ukraine, EU leaders are contemplating a plan to convert these funds into zero-coupon bonds issued by the European Commission. These bonds would be backed by EU member states and used to provide a 'Reparations Loan' to Ukraine, steering clear of outright asset confiscation, which would be illegal.

Lagarde warns that any legally contentious strategies could undermine the euro's credibility and financial stability, as international investors might lose confidence in euro-denominated assets. She underscores the importance of consensus among parties holding the assets, alongside strict adherence to international legal standards, in forthcoming decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)