Controversial Deportation: U.S. Sends Third-Country Flight to Eswatini

The Trump administration has intensified its approach to immigration enforcement, dispatching a deportation flight to Eswatini despite legal opposition. On Monday, U.S. officials confirmed the arrival of 10 third-country nationals to the African kingdom, continuing a pattern that began a few months earlier.

This recent move has not been without controversy. U.S. immigration lawyer Tin Thanh Nguyen, representing some of the deportees, expressed frustration over restricted communication with clients. According to Nguyen, Eswatini's government obstructs legal channels, creating a barrier to effective representation.

Eswatini's treatment of deportees, including holding some in solitary confinement, has sparked protests from human rights activists. Officials from the kingdom, however, remain silent on the specifics of their agreement with the U.S. government, raising legal scrutiny within the country itself.