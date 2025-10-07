Left Menu

Screwworm Outbreak Rattles Mexico's Livestock Sector

Mexico's agriculture ministry confirmed a second screwworm parasite case in Nuevo Leon within two weeks. The infested calf triggered intensified protocols, including ivermectin treatment. This outbreak led to tightened U.S. border controls and has ignited criticism over Mexico's response management.

Mexico's agriculture ministry confirmed on Monday the detection of another screwworm parasite case in Nuevo Leon, bordering the United States. This marks the second confirmed case in the state within a two-week span.

An infested calf, originating from southern Mexico, was intercepted in Montemorelos, south of Monterrey. The parasite larvae were found dead or dying due to mandatory treatments, highlighting protocol effectiveness.

The outbreak has notably disrupted the livestock sector, prompting the U.S. to mostly close its border to Mexican cattle imports. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins called for an independent verification, criticizing Mexico's handling of the situation.

