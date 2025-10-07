Left Menu

Centre Dismisses Banerjee's Allegations Over Flood Management

The Centre refuted West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's claims of negligence in flood management, detailing collaborations with Bhutan on river issues. The Ministry of Jal Shakti emphasized existing Indo-Bhutan cooperation and outlined various ongoing river projects, countering Banerjee's assertion of halted funding for flood control and river cleaning efforts.

The Indian government dismissed allegations from West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accusing it of discriminatory practices in flood management. The Centre highlighted its collaborative efforts with Bhutan on trans-border river issues, emphasizing that over Rs 1,290 crore has been allocated to West Bengal under flood management programs.

Mamata Banerjee raised concerns after severe rains wreaked havoc in North Bengal, suggesting that the Centre ignored her request for an Indo-Bhutan River Commission, potentially exacerbating future flooding problems in the region. Banerjee argued that the Centre provides insufficient funds for flood management, including halting the Ganga Action Plan.

The Ministry of Jal Shakti responded by detailing existing bilateral mechanisms such as the Joint Group of Experts and ongoing projects. It clarified that no funding proposals are pending and highlighted 62 active projects under the Ganga Action Plan in West Bengal. The ministry assured continued engagement with Bhutan and West Bengal for effective flood control measures.

