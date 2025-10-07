Left Menu

Religious Discrimination Allegations Erupt Over Hospital Treatment in Uttar Pradesh

A Muslim woman in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, alleges that a district hospital doctor refused her treatment on religious grounds, sparking political outcry. Hospital authorities deny the accusation, and an investigation is ongoing. The police have registered an FIR against local journalists for circulating related videos.

A controversy has emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur after a Muslim woman accused a doctor at the district hospital of denying her treatment due to her religion. The hospital authorities have denied this allegation, as stated by Chief Medical Superintendent Dr. Mahendra Gupta.

On October 1, a video circulated on social media, with Shama Parveen claiming the doctor said, 'I will not treat a Muslim woman.' An inquiry has been initiated, with higher authorities briefed on the incident, according to Dr. Gupta.

Political leaders have weighed in, with Samajwadi Party MLA Ragini Sonkar criticizing the handling of the issue, and Congress leader Vikesh Upadhyay condemning the alleged refusal of treatment. BJP spokesperson Avnish Tyagi dismissed opposition accusations as baseless.

