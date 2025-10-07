Left Menu

Electoral Roll Controversy: SIR Exercise Under Scrutiny in Bihar

The Congress has criticized the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar, claiming it failed in completeness, equity, and accuracy while removing non-citizens from the electoral roll. With Bihar's elections approaching, the controversy deepens, with allegations of bias towards the ruling BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:04 IST
Electoral Roll Controversy: SIR Exercise Under Scrutiny in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party on Tuesday criticized the Election Commission's handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, aimed at purging non-citizens from Bihar's electoral roll. The Opposition argued that the Commission has not transparently disclosed the number of non-citizens removed, undermining its integrity and credibility.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, highlighted during a Supreme Court hearing, the shortcomings of the SIR exercise, which he claims failed on completeness, equity, and accuracy. He shared an analysis underscoring the flaws in the process, suggesting that the opacity regarding its outcomes eroded public trust.

With Bihar's elections imminent, set for November 6 and 11, the electoral revisions have stirred accusations from the Opposition of the Commission's bias towards the ruling BJP. The Commission, however, remains firm, ensuring that no eligible voters are excluded while blocking ineligible inclusions on the list.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gaza Conflict Casualties: Unpacking the Human Cost

Gaza Conflict Casualties: Unpacking the Human Cost

 Global
2
Snow and Rain Create Havoc Across Himachal Pradesh

Snow and Rain Create Havoc Across Himachal Pradesh

 India
3
Protest in Thane Against Attack on Judiciary

Protest in Thane Against Attack on Judiciary

 India
4
Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025