Electoral Roll Controversy: SIR Exercise Under Scrutiny in Bihar

The Congress party on Tuesday criticized the Election Commission's handling of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, aimed at purging non-citizens from Bihar's electoral roll. The Opposition argued that the Commission has not transparently disclosed the number of non-citizens removed, undermining its integrity and credibility.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary, highlighted during a Supreme Court hearing, the shortcomings of the SIR exercise, which he claims failed on completeness, equity, and accuracy. He shared an analysis underscoring the flaws in the process, suggesting that the opacity regarding its outcomes eroded public trust.

With Bihar's elections imminent, set for November 6 and 11, the electoral revisions have stirred accusations from the Opposition of the Commission's bias towards the ruling BJP. The Commission, however, remains firm, ensuring that no eligible voters are excluded while blocking ineligible inclusions on the list.

(With inputs from agencies.)