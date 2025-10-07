Brazilian National Sentenced for Illegal Entry into India
A Brazilian citizen, Joaquim dos Santos Neto, was sentenced to one year in prison for entering India illegally from Nepal. The Maharajganj court also fined him Rs 2,000. The case originated when police detained him at the Nepal-India border without a valid visa.
A court in Maharajganj ruled against a Brazilian national, sentencing him to one year in prison for unauthorized entry into India from Nepal. The verdict included a monetary penalty of Rs 2,000.
Joaquim dos Santos Neto, a 37-year-old from Rio de Janeiro, faced charges stemming from an incident on October 8, 2024. Authorities in Sonauli, positioned at the Nepal-India border, identified him as a suspicious foreign individual crossing into India without appropriate travel documents.
During questioning, Neto admitted to travelling to Nepal and then proceeding to India without a valid visa. The police subsequently charged him under The Foreigners Act and progressed the case to court. Upon review, Chief Judicial Magistrate Mukesh Yadav found Neto guilty, issuing the one-year imprisonment and fine. Failure to pay will result in an additional three months of incarceration, as stated by public prosecutor Pravindra Kumar Diwakar.
(With inputs from agencies.)
