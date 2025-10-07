Deadly Escalation: Old Enmity Leads to Stabbing in Delhi
A dispute over an old enmity turned lethal in Mangolpuri, outer Delhi, when a confrontation between Rahul and Ritik ended in a stabbing spree. Rahul, who wielded the knife initially, succumbed to injuries inflicted by the victims' relatives. Police have launched an investigation, citing Rahul's criminal past.
- Country:
- India
In outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, a tragic incident occurred when an old enmity spiraled into a violent confrontation, resulting in the death of a young man. The altercation began around 10:30 pm on Monday, according to the local police.
Rahul, also known as Kukku, was embroiled in a heated exchange with Ritik, alias Himanshu, leading to the former's stabbing attack. During the chaos, a local named Rajender Kumar intervened, only to become a victim of the assault himself.
As Rahul fled, Rajender's sons apprehended him, launching a counterattack. Rahul, with a history of criminal offense, later died from his injuries. Law enforcement has confiscated the weapon and is diligently investigating the sequence of events.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- stabbing
- Delhi
- enmity
- crime
- violence
- Mangolpuri
- police
- investigation
- injuries
- criminal-history
ALSO READ
Ex-Policemen Jailed for Custodial Death, Acquitted of Murder Charge
Tragedy in Baghpat: Allegations of Police Harassment Emerge After Student's Death
Mystery Surrounds Senior Police Officer's Tragic End in Chandigarh
ICC Conviction of Ali Kushayb: A Milestone for Justice Amid Renewed Darfur Violence
Senior Haryana police officer Y Puran Kumar found dead in Chandigarh home, suicide suspected: officials.