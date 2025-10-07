Deadly Escalation: Old Enmity Leads to Stabbing in Delhi

In outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, a tragic incident occurred when an old enmity spiraled into a violent confrontation, resulting in the death of a young man. The altercation began around 10:30 pm on Monday, according to the local police.

Rahul, also known as Kukku, was embroiled in a heated exchange with Ritik, alias Himanshu, leading to the former's stabbing attack. During the chaos, a local named Rajender Kumar intervened, only to become a victim of the assault himself.

As Rahul fled, Rajender's sons apprehended him, launching a counterattack. Rahul, with a history of criminal offense, later died from his injuries. Law enforcement has confiscated the weapon and is diligently investigating the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)