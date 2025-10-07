Left Menu

Deadly Escalation: Old Enmity Leads to Stabbing in Delhi

A dispute over an old enmity turned lethal in Mangolpuri, outer Delhi, when a confrontation between Rahul and Ritik ended in a stabbing spree. Rahul, who wielded the knife initially, succumbed to injuries inflicted by the victims' relatives. Police have launched an investigation, citing Rahul's criminal past.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:37 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:37 IST
Deadly Escalation: Old Enmity Leads to Stabbing in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In outer Delhi's Mangolpuri, a tragic incident occurred when an old enmity spiraled into a violent confrontation, resulting in the death of a young man. The altercation began around 10:30 pm on Monday, according to the local police.

Rahul, also known as Kukku, was embroiled in a heated exchange with Ritik, alias Himanshu, leading to the former's stabbing attack. During the chaos, a local named Rajender Kumar intervened, only to become a victim of the assault himself.

As Rahul fled, Rajender's sons apprehended him, launching a counterattack. Rahul, with a history of criminal offense, later died from his injuries. Law enforcement has confiscated the weapon and is diligently investigating the sequence of events.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

Indian Workers Rescued from Oman: Thanks to Swift Government Action

 India
2
Vatican Condemns Israel’s Actions in Gaza

Vatican Condemns Israel’s Actions in Gaza

 Global
3
Mizoram's MNF to Protest with State-Wide Shutdown Against Forest Amendment Act

Mizoram's MNF to Protest with State-Wide Shutdown Against Forest Amendment A...

 India
4
Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death

Bicycle Dispute Turns Fatal: Three Arrested in Co-worker's Death

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025