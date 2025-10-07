Left Menu

Rebuilding Hope: West Bengal's Response to North Bengal Calamity

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has pledged full support to victims of landslides and floods in north Bengal. Efforts include rebuilding homes and infrastructure and providing compensation to bereaved families. Temporary bridges will be constructed, and rehabilitation like issuing identity documents is underway to restore normalcy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mirik | Updated: 07-10-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 15:39 IST
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addressed the devastation caused by landslides and floods in north Bengal, asserting her government's commitment to aid displaced families. In her visit to Mirik, Banerjee pledged comprehensive support to rebuild critical infrastructure, including roads and bridges, damaged by the natural calamities.

During her review, she stressed the urgent construction of a temporary bridge to restore road connectivity within 15 days. Additionally, a high-quality permanent bridge is planned for construction within a year. Affected families will receive financial assistance, food, and essential supplies, with job guarantees for the bereaved.

Banerjee expressed a profound sense of loss, compensating victims' families and facilitating the reissue of vital documents. Relief efforts include school supplies for children and maintaining community kitchens for displaced families. Acknowledging regional rainfall impact, measures to support affected farmers are also underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

