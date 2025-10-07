Outrage Over Advocate's Murder: Legal Community Unites for Justice

The Bar Council of India (BCI) has strongly condemned the killing of Odisha advocate Pitabas Panda, labeling it a grave assault on the legal profession's independence and rule of law.

BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra emphasized that the murder of Panda, an elected member of the Odisha state bar council, was a cold-blooded act perpetrated by armed miscreants.

Nationwide, the legal fraternity is in mourning, with calls for the Odisha state government to take swift and definitive action to address this heinous crime.

