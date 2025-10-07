Supreme Court Seeks Update on Threat Perception for Unnao Rape Victim's Family
The Supreme Court has ordered the Delhi government to report any threat to the family of the 2017 Unnao rape victim within two weeks. This follows a plea from the victim's mother regarding the withdrawal of CRPF security. The convicted rapist, Kuldeep Singh Sengar, remains in prison.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday instructed the Delhi government to clarify within two weeks whether there is a threat perception against the mother and family members of the 2017 Unnao rape victim.
During the hearing, Justices Pankaj Mithal and PB Varale responded to the mother's plea alleging a severe threat to herself and her immediate family. The apex court insisted that the Delhi government file an affidavit addressing the issue within two weeks.
Despite the 2019 removal of CRPF security for the family following the conviction of Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the mother seeks the restoration of protection. Meanwhile, Sengar's appeal against his conviction is pending in the Delhi High Court.
