Airport Impersonation Scam Uncovered
Three employees of Mumbai International Airport Limited were caught impersonating customs officials, extorting money and valuables from international passengers. Arrests were made following a tip-off, and an investigation is ongoing to identify others in the network.
In a bold impersonation scheme, three employees of the Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL) were detained after posing as customs officials. These individuals allegedly extorted money and valuables from unsuspecting international passengers.
Reports suggest the trio disguised themselves as members of the Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) and harassed travelers arriving from overseas, examining luggage and demanding payments.
Following a tip-off, authorities have taken the trio into custody as investigations continue to uncover the extent of the network and identify additional accomplices involved in this fraudulent operation.
