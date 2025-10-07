Opposition Criticizes Maharashtra's 'Hollow' Relief Package for Farmers

On Tuesday, opposition parties launched a scathing attack on the Maharashtra government, deriding its Rs 31,628 crore relief package for flood-hit farmers as "hollow" and "insufficient." They demanded more substantial support as well as a concrete rehabilitation plan to help farmers rebuild their lives.

The Congress characterized the relief package as nothing short of mockery, while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP labeled it a "blueprint for deception." The party accused the government of aggravating the plight of farmers by pushing them further into debt. Heavy rains and subsequent floods severely damaged crops across Marathwada and adjoining regions, affecting 68.69 lakh hectares of farmland.

Opposition leaders criticized the Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government for its inadequate response. "Instead of offering meaningful support, the government parades inflated figures," stated Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar. He also questioned whether compensation would be disbursed before Diwali and highlighted the pre-election promise of a comprehensive farm loan waiver that remains unfulfilled. NCP spokesperson Amol Matele insisted that the aid was merely a "numbers gimmick," failing to address the severe economic devastation experienced by the farming community.

(With inputs from agencies.)