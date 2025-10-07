Left Menu

Central Madrid Building Collapse: Emergency Services Respond

A partial building collapse occurred in central Madrid, with emergency services reporting the incident. Uncertainty surrounds the extent of injuries, while sources suggest at least six floors have collapsed and possibly more than one person is trapped.

Updated: 07-10-2025 17:19 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:19 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the heart of Madrid, a partial building collapse has been reported by emergency services this Tuesday. The extent of the damage remains unclear.

According to El Pais, six floors were said to have collapsed. Unconfirmed reports suggest the incident may have trapped at least one individual.

The situation continues to unfold as investigators and rescue teams work on the site, with concerns over further potential injuries or casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

