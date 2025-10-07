Priyanka Gandhi Urges Loan Waiver for Landslide Survivors
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to forgive the loans of Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide survivors, highlighting their dire financial situation. Despite the amendment to the Disaster Management Act removing waiver provisions, she urges humanitarian consideration, citing substantial outstanding debts post-disaster.
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi has made a heartfelt plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to waive the loans of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide survivors, sources revealed on Tuesday.
In her message, she underscored the dire circumstances of the survivors who have been left without homes and livelihoods after the landslide.
The appeal comes as the central government amended the Disaster Management Act, removing previous provisions for loan waivers. Despite this, Priyanka cited the Kerala High Court's position that the government retains the authority to forgive these debts. Highlighting Rs 30.78 crore in outstanding loans, she urged the Prime Minister to address the survivors' demands with empathy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
