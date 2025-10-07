Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Urges Loan Waiver for Landslide Survivors

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to forgive the loans of Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide survivors, highlighting their dire financial situation. Despite the amendment to the Disaster Management Act removing waiver provisions, she urges humanitarian consideration, citing substantial outstanding debts post-disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 07-10-2025 17:21 IST | Created: 07-10-2025 17:21 IST
Priyanka Gandhi Urges Loan Waiver for Landslide Survivors
loan waiver
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi has made a heartfelt plea to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to waive the loans of the Chooralmala-Mundakkai landslide survivors, sources revealed on Tuesday.

In her message, she underscored the dire circumstances of the survivors who have been left without homes and livelihoods after the landslide.

The appeal comes as the central government amended the Disaster Management Act, removing previous provisions for loan waivers. Despite this, Priyanka cited the Kerala High Court's position that the government retains the authority to forgive these debts. Highlighting Rs 30.78 crore in outstanding loans, she urged the Prime Minister to address the survivors' demands with empathy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Temple Tension: Devotees Assaulted in Pandharpur Clash

Temple Tension: Devotees Assaulted in Pandharpur Clash

 India
2
Suppressed Voices: The Long Delay in Tripura's Village Committee Elections

Suppressed Voices: The Long Delay in Tripura's Village Committee Elections

 India
3
Supreme Court Faces Free Speech Challenge: Colorado's Ban on Conversion Therapy Under Shrewd Scrutiny

Supreme Court Faces Free Speech Challenge: Colorado's Ban on Conversion Ther...

 Global
4
AUKUS Submarine Project Under Pentagon Review

AUKUS Submarine Project Under Pentagon Review

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ADB Report 2025: Asia’s Steady Growth Amid Global Slowdown and Digital Transition

Guided Growth: The Role of Navigation Tech in Transforming Modern Agriculture

Managing Water Levels to Transform Drained Peatlands into Long-Term Carbon Sinks

Smarter AI Models Cut Costs and Boost Precision in Molecular Simulation Research

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025