Nigel Farage Testifies Against Afghan Migrant's 'Chilling' TikTok Threat

At Southwark Crown Court, Nigel Farage, leader of the populist Reform UK party, presented his testimony against Fayaz Khan, an Afghan migrant accused of making a menacing TikTok video with apparent gun gestures.

Khan, 26, documented his attempted journey to the UK on social media, amassing a significant follower base. Prosecutor Peter Ratliff highlighted that Khan's TikTok video was made in response to Farage's YouTube comments on migration.

Despite Khan's claim of innocence regarding murder threats, Farage expressed his genuine alarm, citing the video as "chilling." Khan's legal defense insisted that the video played into Farage's narrative; however, the court must determine if the threat was perceived as serious.

